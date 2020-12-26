An Italian backpacker named Martina Corrandi was left embarrassed and offended after a beachfront restaurant in Bondi, Sydney in Australia, refused to serve her for wearing revealing out. She opened up about the incident on social media platform following which the restaurant has lent an apology.

The Italian backpacker, who is a fitness model and personal trainer, has spoken about the incident that occurred on Thursday, 24 December, on a Bondi Local Loop Facebook community page. Martina Corrandi said that she had gone to the North Bondi Fish restaurant with her boyfriend, but the restaurant asked her to leave for dressing "inappropriately".

She posted, "Today I went to NBF (north Bondi fish) with my boyfriend We did the sign in and we took a sit at the terrace outside, under the sun! The waitress as soon as I took a sit she said that I'm not well dressed and this is not acceptable to stay in a place like that! (I mean a fish and chips, in front of the beach.) Me and my boyfriend we looked at her and we didn't know what to say We were shocked! [sic]"

The fitness model has also shared the picture of the dress that she sported during her visit to the restaurant. In the said picture, she is seen wearing high-waisted linen pants, high heels and a lace bralette top.

Explaining further, she wrote, "She call the manager And she asked him to tell me that this is not how I should dress to go to a restaurant, front of everyone!! (once again I was at the beach with long pants and hills) And I was dressed like that because We went to iceberg for lunch (a fine Dining 2) I just want an opinion I don't know, maybe I'm crazy.... Even because, come on we are in COVID time, where restaurants are empty, how can you even think to kick someone out for a stupid thing like that Sorry if it's inappropriate M. 3=3. [sic]"

Reacting to her message, many netizens commented that her dress was not inappropriate, but the lace bralette top might be against the restaurant's dress code. Nonetheless, the treatment given to her by the staff was "unprofessional" and unjustified, said many people in response to her message. 'You are gorgeous. The top looks a bit like lingerie and your midriff is showing. In restaurants this can be against their dress code,' one person posted.

Another woman wrote, "Nope you look just fine – ESPECIALLY for the context of Bondi Beach restaurant!! And its dumb if people are offended by a little boob flesh showing, if you were flat would they then be OK with this look?? I hate having to be conscious just because my breasts look great."

Restaurant Apologise

Meanwhile, the Australian restaurant has lent an apology to the woman. It has invited her to the restaurant and offered her a free meal. "We have since contacted Martina, apologised for the error in judgment and invited her and her partner back to enjoy lunch or dinner on u, [sic]" Daily Mail quotes Gemma Swanson, general manager of North Bondi Fish as saying.

She added, "We uphold a casual dress code and it is clear that Martina should not have been asked to leave."