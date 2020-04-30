The prime minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte stated on Thursday that the will gradually ease the country's coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown taking into account the differences of the contagion levels in parts of the country.

Coronavirus is Italy

During a speech to the parliament, Conte mentioned that the new stimulus package for supporting the economy, which is going to be presented in a few days, will include 15 billion euros for the companies and 25 billion directly for the payroll workers and also the self-employed.

The lockdown imposed on March 9 will be gradually rolled back from May 4 and agreed with local authorities "taking account of the regions where the epidemiological situation is less severe," Conte told the lower house of parliament. However, the prime minister warned regions not to ease restrictions unilaterally, without consultations.

