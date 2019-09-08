Italian Grand Prix was the messed up formula one race of this season that began with Alfa Romeo driver Kimi Räikkönen's crash during qualifier and continued till the end of the final race at Monza. But all the drama finally ended when Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crossed the chequered flag beating Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas, who finished second.

It was a very disappointing race for the Red Bull star Max Verstappen who had to start the final race from 20th position as he faced technical issues during qualifier session. The bad luck followed him till the final race, where he had to take an early pit stop to change the damaged nose after he got involved in initial chaos at the starting of the race.

The former world champion Sebastian Vettel's performance also disappointed many Ferrari fans while his teammate Charles Leclerc turned out like a threat to Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton, who was trying to surpass the new member of Ferrari team but the 21-year-old denied to be dominated and finally took his second F1 victory.

During the race, Vettel's car spun and while rejoining the track he made contact with Racing Point's Lance Stroll. After the investigation, the German driver was given 10 sec stop/go penalty, while Stroll faced a drive-through penalty.

The Monza drama also included Red Bull's Alex Albon and McLaren's Carlos Sainz as both drivers made contact during 4th lap. But later Albon was given a 5-second penalty. Kimi Räikkönen also carried the same bad luck as also had to face a stop/go penalty.

The winner of the Italian GP, Leclerc was also given the black and white flag after he got involved in an incident that included Lewis Hamilton. This is not a penalty exactly but it means that the driver should not repeat that mistake again, so it's a kind of warning flag.

Lewis Hamilton who was chasing the Ferrari car since the starting of the race allowed his teammate Valtteri Bottas to pass during the 42nd lap. The leader of the drivers' championship Hamilton is currently holding 284 points while his teammate Bottas has accumulated 221 points after the exciting Monza race.

Carlos Sainz, Hass driver Kevin Magnussen and Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat retired from the Italian GP on Sunday.

However, this was Charles Leclerc's second F1 victory and was extremely precious for Ferrari, because in 2010 Fernando Alonso last won this trophy as a Ferrari driver.

The next F1, the much-awaited night race will take place in Singapore on Sunday, September 22 at Marina Bay Street Circuit.