Italian Doctor Claims his 'Magic' Penis Cures HPV, Lured Female Patients into Having Sex With him

An Italian doctor, Dr. Giovanni Miniello, 60, was arrested after being caught half-naked in a hotel room with a female patient, whom he allegedly offered to 'cure' by having sex. Dr. Miniello allegedly called his penis 'magic flute.' He was arrested on suspicions of sexual assault against two women in the city of Bari.

According to DailyMail, Dr. Miniello, a gynecologist, was targeted by an undercover sting by a TV show following the accusation of one of his patients that he offered to 'decontaminate' her of the human papillomavirus (HPV), by having sex with her, even after she tested negative for the infection.

The investigative TV show, 'Le Lene' sent an actress who pretended to be a patient and set up an appointment with the doctor. She filmed herself undergoing an examination and receiving the same diagnosis. She then agreed to meet him in a hotel room. Dr. Miniello was recorded calling his penis the 'magic flute' and the 'Padre Pio of penises' in the video.

Sting operation

During the sting operation, the actress, who pretended to be a patient, asked Dr. Miniello to wear protection but he refused, citing that she would not receive antibodies that he claimed provided protection against HPV. As the doctor proceeded to lay on the bed, a reporter entered the hotel room and questioned his methods. The doctor, in response, not only stood by his claim but took his phone out on the pretext of calling his former patients and asking for confirmation from them. Dr. Miniello was arrested on Tuesday, November 30, and placed under house arrest in connection with two incidents that took place in September 2019 and June 2021.

The doctor claimed having sex with him would provide immunization against HPV

Dr. Miniello was targeted by authorities after one of his former patients, Anna Maria, 33, told La Repubblica newspaper and the La Iene TV show that she consulted him about not being able to get pregnant and was told that she might have HPV, despite a negative pap smear test.

After the test, Dr. Miniello offered Maria to have sex with him in order to cure her. He allegedly told her that she had white spots on her cervix that hinted at the presence of HPV. He also told Maria that he had saved many women from cancer. "All those I have had contact with were negative afterward," he said. Dr. Minello claimed that having sex with him would immunize her.

'I have cured hundreds of women for over 40 years'

Dr. Miniello, through his attorney, claimed that he had successfully treated hundreds of women for over 40 years. He also alleged that he never forced any woman to have sex with him. After the sting operation got attention, 15 other victims of Dr. Miniello's alleged 'sex cure' came forward. It is not clear what charges the doctor is facing currently.