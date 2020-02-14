Widespread outrage spread in Myanmar after an Italian couple shot a sex video at the Buddhist Pagodas, a holy site for Buddhists in Bagan, Myanmar. The 12-minute clip was posted by the couple on a porn site PornHub, which soon went viral. The video has crossed 25 million views since it was posted. The UNESCO heritage site is home to thousands of holy Buddhist pagodas, which are revered by the Buddhist monks and locals.

Offensive video shows pagodas in the background

The couple which goes by the user name "YeeesYeeesYeees" on PornHub identifies themselves as a 23-year-old Italian couple with piercings and tattoos. The description says: 'We're a fun couple, down to earth and open to trying all sorts of new things! We're here to have fun with you!!!'

They have more than 81,000 subscribers. Ever since they joined the porn site 11 months ago, the 17 porn videos posted by them have crossed over 35 million views. The offensive video is titled "Don't get offended by this huge c**shot outdoors," and shows the pagodas in the background as the camera is panned.

Video has spread widespread resentment amongst the locals

Presently there are 3, 822 temples and pagodas left out of the original 4,446 at the site which was the give the status of World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2019. "Our Bagan pagodas are the Holy Land," wrote one user on Facebook.

Tun Tun Naing, managing director of a tour company while criticising the security at the site, demanded an investigation into the case. Blaming the coronavirus behind the decline in tourist footfall, the Mandalay chairman of the Union of Myanmar Travel Association, Myo Yee said that it was a difficult time for them as many tourists were not coming to the country.

Bagan, an ancient city is located in the Mandalay Region of Myanmar. The city was the capital of Pagan Kingdom from the 9th to 13th century. It was between the 11th and 13th century that 4,446 Buddhist temples, pagodas and monasteries were constructed in the plains. The Bagan Archaeological Zone, being the world's largest archaeological site, remains the country's biggest tourist attraction.