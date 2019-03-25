As the season 4 of Total Bellas comes to an end at Evolution, Nikki Bella revealed that she is looking forward to setting new relationship goals with Russian professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.

She said that "I just feel like this free spirit," while admitting her relationship with Dancing With The Stars pro Artem, 36. She gave a hint about her new relationship earlier.

As per Hollywood Life, Nikki said that she is feeling like a butterfly "out of her cage. I don't know. I have this new level of excitement. I'm just having a lot of fun. And I feel like, the first time ever, I'm focusing on me. It's crazy. I never in my life would've thought that like I would've had a lot in common with a Russian."

During the show, the fans noticed that Nikki ran towards Artem, who was standing right next to his Ducati motorcycle and hugged him. She also shared a picture on Instagram that showed she was kissing Artem, on his cheek and the post included a caption, which says "Well after that season finale First thing I'll be talking about this Wednesday... oh and all those paparazzi photos (thanks for all the great shots and smashing my food lol) Swipe up in my IG story. #thebellaspodcast #bellaspodcast."

At the season finale on Sunday, March 24 Nikki Bella went head-to-head with Ronda Rousey for the event's championship title and it was the first all-women's pay-per-view in WWE history.

While sharing the ring with Ronda, Nikki said that "This is what I've worked for the past 12 years. Nothing gets bigger than that. This was such a hell of a ride. And I'm just so proud of all the women."

She also said that Evolution felt like a "closing of this amazing chapter" in both her life and career.

After Evolution, Nikki and Brie Bella caught a flight to Napa Valley, in NorCal where Nikki and John Cena almost got married. Nikki told Brie that going back to Napa for the first time after her break up with John felt like it was the first time "I'm just fully, like, starting my true grieving and healing process," adding that "I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I'm ready for a new me. I need it."

"[The tour] was good but I just feel like I'm too old for that travel. The travel was really, really rough," Nikki told her family during the twins' 35th birthday celebration, E! Online reported.

Nikki later said that she got a house in L.A. and she is extremely excited about it as the 35-year-old WWE star finally got a chance to move into the city she's been eyeing all season. But it is also emotional as she would miss her twin sister and told her that she is going to miss morning coffees.