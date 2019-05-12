The very first teaser trailer for It: Chapter 2, the sequel to Andy Muschietti's 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's acclaimed novel, is finally here. The trailer features an extended scene and it shows that the upcoming movie show 'Pennywise' still terrorizing the members of Loser's Club after 27 years.

As earlier stated, the part two of It movie is set 27 years after the events of 1989 depicted in the first part. As per the synopsis of the movie, all the members of Loser's Club are now finally grown up and as they made a blood pact all those years, they return to their town of Derry to discover that Pennywise the Dancing Clown (Bill Skarsgård) is finally returned in his full horror.

The very first teaser trailer of It Chapter 2 features an adult Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain) returning to her childhood home, only to find that the place has a new owner. The old lady, Mrs. Kersh, asks Beverly to come inside the place. The inside of the house looks exactly the same and Beverly goes to her childhood room to find the romantic poem which Ben Hanscom wrote to her when they were just children.

But little did Beverly realizes that the old lady present in the house is not a human being. There are several tense sequences in the trailer that shows how much Pennywise has grown his own power and is now gathering all of his energy to destroy Derry. At the same time, we also found out his origin story as Mrs. Kersh tells Beverly that her "father came to this country with $14 in his pocket... my father joined the circus." After hearing this, we have a close shot of Pennywise right in front of a traveling cart along with a young girl standing right beside him. On the cart, we can read "The Great Pennywise."

In the second half of the teaser, we see the return of Bill Denbrough, Richie Tozier, Mike Hanlon, and other members of the Loser's Club coming together to fight Pennywise and destroy him for good.

Check the trailer below: