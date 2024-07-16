iSwiss Bank Fortifies its Presence in the NPL Sector with a Significant Acquisition Worth Over €872 Million

In its ongoing commitment to expand its influence in the non-performing loans (NPL) sector, iSwiss Bank has announced the successful completion of the acquisition of a significant portfolio valued at over €864 million. This strategic move aims to further strengthen iSwiss Bank's position as one of the leading players in the European NPL market.

The acquired portfolio comprises over 1,800 debtor exposures and 5,700 lines, primarily consisting of unsecured non-performing loans such as loans and overdrafts. It is noteworthy that approximately 60% of these loans are directed towards corporate entities, highlighting the diversification and breadth of the operation.

This acquisition is just the latest in a series of strategic moves made by iSwiss Bank in the NPL sector. Throughout 2023, the institution concluded twelve portfolio acquisition agreements, with a total nominal value of approximately €2.6 billion, predominantly in the secondary market. These efforts have significantly contributed to consolidating iSwiss Bank's position in the sector and enhancing its reputation as a reliable and competent partner.

Christopher Aleo, CEO of iSwiss Group, emphasized the bank's continued commitment to the NPL sector and the importance of investing in new portfolios and establishing long-term partnerships with complementary operators. Aleo also highlighted the dynamic market outlook, effective distressed asset management, and the importance of a cohesive and structured team in iSwiss Bank's success in this sector.

With this recent acquisition, iSwiss Bank looks confidently towards the future, strengthening its position as one of the key players in the financial market related to the NPL sector. The bank remains committed to maintaining its role as a proactive and innovative leader, continuing to identify profitable investment opportunities and offer effective solutions in the non-performing loans sector. A key success factor for iSwiss Bank lies in its network of licenses spread across various strategic nations, enabling swift recovery of sums. This, combined with optimization through securitization, makes the bank an agile and efficient entity in the field of NPLs.