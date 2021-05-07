Israel's Security Bubble Burst; Be Ready for the Last Blow, Threatens IRGC Commander

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has threatened Israel that it is now vulnerable to a host of security failures and that the first blow for the Jewish state can also be the last blow.

Major General Hossein Salami made these comments, citing recent security vulnerabilities Israel witnessed, chief among them being the landing of missiles launched from Syria near Israel's key Dimona nuclear facility.

Security Posturing Destroyed

"Israel's security bubble has burst," the commander said, according to Iran's Press TV. The Commander added that Israeli regime's security posturing has been destroyed. "Today, you can see the [real] face of the Zionist regime in its actual proportions ... Israel's security, political, social disintegration," he added.

Salami said there have been numerous vulnerabilities including maritime incident. He also recalled the powerful blast in an Israeli missile factory in the occupied territories in April.

On the political front, the regime is facing disintegration, Salami added. He predicted that Israel will 'break apart from within'. He mentioned the dead end hit by the Israeli political system, which failed to create a stable government after repeated elections.

Zionist System Breaking Apart

"The Zionist system is breaking apart, faltering, and crumbling from within. Over the past year and a half, they tried to project a powerful image of themselves, namely inflate themselves like a balloon," Salami said.

"Israeli regime's destruction may take only one operation," he added.

"The Zionist regime's biggest weak point is that whatever tactical measure on its part can also be a strategic defeat, meaning that the regime can be destroyed through just one operation."

The General also said that the Americans cannot come to the rescue of Israel now "because the contiguity that used to be witnessed in the ranks of the world's evil and arrogant actors is falling apart."

US Can't Come to Rescue

He also said big world powers are suffering political decline, making it impossible to engage in affairs in other parts of the world. "Great distances have fallen among them, and they are no longer capable of helping each other out.... Therefore, we are facing disparate political entities, each of which acts in line with its own interests," the official said.

Apart from directing fire at Israel, the speech of General Salami also focused on Saudi Arabia. He said Riyadh's defeat also cannot be prevented by the United States.

"America cannot prevent Saudi Arabia's defeat in the face of Yemeni fighters, and will be forced to gradually leave the region," General Salami added.

He said the regional resistance against America is strong and gaining momentum. The opposition to America is gaining strength in places like Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Afghanistan.

"Therefore, today's region is one in which the trend of the US's security presence has been weakened.... Any foreign extra-regional force in the region is viewed as a foreign body here and has to leave the region sooner or later," he said.