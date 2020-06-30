Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main coalition partner, Benny Gantz, signaled his opposition on Monday to advancing a plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians want to establish a state.

But Netanyahu was quoted by a spokesman as telling legislators from his right-wing Likud party that annexation steps due to be debated by the cabinet as early as Wednesday did not depend on Gantz's support.

The two uneasy partners in a coalition formed last month were both meeting visiting officials from Washington, which wants to see consensus within the Israeli government before giving a green light to Netanyahu's plans.