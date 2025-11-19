This scene represents more than educational opportunity. It captures a fundamental rethinking of how cybersecurity talent develops and how industry leaders can address both workforce shortages and social mobility simultaneously. Under Shaposhnykov's leadership at PwC NEXT Technology Solutions, solutions has become central to Israel's place as a global cybersecurity powerhouse.

From Military Precision to Business Balance

Shaposhnykov's journey to leading PwC Israel's cybersecurity practice began in Ukraine and found its direction through Israel's military technology programs. His six-month programmer course in the Israeli Defense Forces ranks among the military's most demanding technical training, with responsibilities that included managing Microsoft-based IT systems supporting 150,000 users. This experience provided more than technical skills; it established his understanding that effective security must serve operational needs rather than impede them.

The progression from military service to civilian cybersecurity reflects broader patterns in Israel's tech sector, where military cyber units have produced numerous startup founders and corporate leaders. However, Shaposhnykov's path took a different direction when he joined CST-360, a boutique cybersecurity firm serving startups, corporations, and government agencies. This experience exposed him to the persistent tension between security requirements and business functionality that plagues many organizations.

"Today I am leading cyber security practice in PwC Israel, helping CISOs focus their security efforts against the most relevant threats they face," Shaposhnykov explains. This mission statement reveals his core philosophy: targeted, practical security that enables rather than constrains business operations.

The Merger That Created Opportunity

The creation of PwC NEXT Technology Solutions in March 2022 through the merger of CST-360 and Cyber Styx with PwC Israel represented more than corporate consolidation. It provided the platform for implementing Shaposhnykov's vision of balanced cybersecurity on an enterprise scale. The timing proved crucial, as Israeli cybersecurity companies attracted $8.8 billion in investments during 2021, representing 41% of global cybersecurity funding.

PwC's establishment of the world's first Cyber Security Experience Centre in Be'er Sheva created unique capabilities for client engagement. The facility features scaled-down kinetic models of critical infrastructure connected to real programmable logic controllers and industrial control systems, allowing organizations to experience simulated cyberattacks in controlled environments. This hands-on approach aligns with Shaposhnykov's preference for practical, demonstrable security solutions.

The IDC MarketScape recognition of PwC as a leader in worldwide cybersecurity services validates this approach. The report specifically highlights industry and regulatory expertise with protocols aligned to sector requirements, supporting Shaposhnykov's emphasis on tailored rather than generic security implementations.

Breaking the Security-Functionality Deadlock

Traditional cybersecurity consulting often creates what Shaposhnykov identifies as a false choice between robust protection and operational efficiency. His alternative approach, which he terms "balanced security," challenges this assumption by demonstrating that comprehensive protection can coexist with business agility.

This philosophy addresses a fundamental problem across industries: cybersecurity implementations that satisfy compliance requirements while creating operational bottlenecks that reduce productivity and user satisfaction. Shaposhnykov's methodology incorporates zero trust architecture, data protection governance, and integrated IT and operational technology security without sacrificing functionality.

The practical application of this approach has attracted attention outside Israel's borders. Organizations implementing balanced security frameworks report maintained productivity levels alongside improved threat detection and response capabilities. This outcome challenges conventional wisdom that paints security and efficiency as opposing forces.

Education as Economic Development

Perhaps Shaposhnykov's most significant contribution is more than immediate client services to workforce development. The cyber analyst course created in partnership with Google and Reichman Tech School specifically targets individuals from peripheral communities who traditionally lack access to cybersecurity education. The program addresses two critical challenges simultaneously: industry talent shortages and limited economic opportunities in underserved areas.

The first cohort's successful graduation and employment demonstrates the program's viability. These graduates now work across Israel's cybersecurity sector, bringing diverse perspectives and experiences that enhance organizational capabilities. The second cohort's launch indicates sustainable demand and institutional commitment to this approach.

This educational initiative reflects broader recognition that cybersecurity effectiveness depends on human capital quality and diversity. Research consistently shows that diverse teams identify more security vulnerabilities and develop more comprehensive protection strategies than homogeneous groups. By expanding the talent pipeline beyond traditional sources, the program strengthens Israel's cybersecurity capabilities while creating economic opportunities.

Global Implications of Local Solutions

Israel's cybersecurity sector development offers lessons for other nations seeking to build domestic capabilities while addressing social challenges. The combination of military technical training, startup culture, and targeted educational programs has created a sustainable ecosystem that produces both economic value and social mobility.

Shaposhnykov's approach demonstrates how established consulting firms can contribute to this ecosystem while serving commercial objectives. Rather than simply recruiting existing talent, PwC NEXT actively develops new professionals from underrepresented communities, creating long-term competitive advantages through expanded human capital.

The integration of artificial intelligence throughout PwC NEXT's service offerings represents another element of this comprehensive approach. AI-enhanced threat detection, predictive analytics, and automated response mechanisms provide dynamic protection that adapts to emerging threats. This technology integration requires skilled operators who understand both artificial intelligence capabilities and cybersecurity principles, creating demand for the type of comprehensive training the Reichman program provides.