Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Singapore Calls for Immediate 'Humanitarian' Ceasefire as Gaza Violence Escalates

As Israel stepped up its attacks throughout Gaza on Tuesday, May 20, Singapore demanded an immediate ceasefire and the return of humanitarian aid to the region.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said, "Singapore calls for the immediate full resumption of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian civilians in Gaza and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. All remaining hostages held by Hamas should be released immediately."

The comments came after Israeli airstrikes killed dozens of people on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to seize control of the Gaza Strip despite growing international pressure to halt military operations and let relief deliveries.

The Israeli military announced on Monday, May 19, that it would be removing "most" of the Palestinian population as part of its intensification of military operations in Gaza.

Following more than two months of a complete Israeli embargo, the United Nations and aid organizations have issued several warnings about the humanitarian crisis on the ground, with starvation once again threatening.

MFA's spokesperson said Singapore has "consistently called for all parties in the conflict to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and ensure that all civilians are kept out of harm's way."

"Civilian infrastructure including medical facilities, as well as medical workers, must be accorded due protection," MFA spokesperson added.

The United Nations announced on Tuesday that it had obtained authorization from Israel for approximately 100 assistance trucks to enter Gaza, after Israel permitted nine vehicles to enter the territory on Monday.

In accordance with UN Security Council resolutions, Singapore also reaffirmed its support for a negotiated two-state solution.

The MFA spokesperson said, "This is the only viable path to achieving a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict," adding, "We urge parties to refrain from unilateral actions that hinder the peace process."

The spokesperson further said, "The conflict cannot be resolved by the permanent forced displacement of Palestinian civilians."