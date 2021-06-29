Israel' Yair Lapid Visits UAE in High Profile Event After Normalization of Ties

Israel's new foreign minister Yair Lapid arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday, becoming the first ever Israeli minister in history to officially visit the Gulf Arab emirate.

Lapid, the central pillar of the newly installed government in Israel led by Naftali Bennett, is visiting the UAE to inaugurate Israel's embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai.

This is the most high profile event since the normalization of relations between the two countries in August last year.

Lapid, who played a key role in ousting long-serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this month, will also hold wide-ranging discussions with his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two will discuss bilateral issues pertaining to including economic cooperation, trade and security during the 2-day meetings.

Read more