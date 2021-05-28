Israel was Treating Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh's Niece For Cancer During Gaza Conflict

A report from Israel says that Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh's niece had been getting treatment for cancer at one of Israel's hospitals when the Gaza militants outfit was sending hundreds of rockets into the Jewsih country.

Israel's JPost reported that the close relative of Haniyeh was receiving medical treatment at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv for over a month. The time of her admission and treatmment coincided with the conflict this month. The cancwer hospital is part of the Sourasky Medical Center, N12 reported, JPost said.

The report further said the patient was the seventeen-year-old niece of the Hamas boss. The girls got a bone marrow transplant during her hospitalization.

An Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas began on last Friday, ending the conflict that killed hundreds of people.

Both the sides said they will retaliate for any truce violations are committed by the other side. Egypt said it will send delegations to monitor the ceasefire.

Hippocratic oath

While Gaza's health officials said nearly 250 Palestinians have died in the conflict, Israel said it had killed at least 160 combatants. Gaza administration said as many as 1,900 people have been wounded in aerial bombardments.

The spokesperson of the hospital where the relative of the Hamas boss is being treated said that "during the war she was treated with dedication," the Maariv reported.

"It is a doctor's Hippocratic oath to treat every sick and injured person that comes their way ... They must do so without any regard to religion, race, nationality, identity, or family relation ..." said Meretz MK Mossi Raz, according to the JPost.