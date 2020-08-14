US President Donald Trump announced a historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. The peace deal envisages the full normalization of relations between the two countries. Trump announced this through a joint statement from US, Israel and the UAE.

"President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE spoke today and agreed to full normalization of relations between Israel and UAE," the statement said.

As per the agreement, the United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. "Working together, these efforts will help save Muslim, Jewish, and Christian lives throughout the region," the statement said.

Blow to Arab Peace Initiative Says Palestine

Meanwhile, Palestine has slammed the US-brokered deal between Israel, UAE. Palestine said the agreement as "disgraceful", considering it a "blow to the Arab Peace Initiative and the decisions of the Arab and Islamic summits, and an aggression against the Palestinian people", Xinhua reported.

The presidency recalled its Ambassador to Abu Dhabi over the move. "The Palestinian leadership rejects what the UAE has done and considers it a betrayal of Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause. This deal is a de facto recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," the spokesperson of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.

'Testament to the Bold Diplomacy'

Israel released a brief statement saying that Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke by telephone with the US President and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince. "The historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of UAE and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region. All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today's historic achievement," the statement posted on Trump's Twitter account said.

As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in President Trump's vision of peace and focus its efforts now on expanding its ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.

"After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalise their diplomatic relations -- This is a truly historic moment," Trump said.

Netanyahu said that a US-brokered deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates represented a "historic day" for his country. Reports say this is the first peace agreement between Israel and an Arab country in the last 25 years.

Creating Peaceful Middle East

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: "The UAE and Israel's decision to normalise relations is hugely good news. It was my profound hope that annexation did not go ahead in the West Bank and today's agreement to suspend those plans is a welcome step on the road to a more peaceful Middle East."

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements on investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecom, energy, healthcare, culture, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.

