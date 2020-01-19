The Israel military announced that they have started constructing an underground network of sensors along the Lebanese border for the detection of cross-border tunnel building, on Sunday. The project got a start after the Israeli military stated that they have destroyed a number of infiltration tunnels dug by the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said in a press conference that all the drilling is getting done on Israel's side and not on Lebanon's part. He further mentioned that it is not a wall but seismic and acoustic sensors which will be buried under the ground.

Israel had informed UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon about the work "to make sure everybody knows what we are doing and that we are operating on the Israeli side" of the border, Conricus said.

He said the deployment of the network was beginning on Sunday at Misgav Am, an Israeli border community, and drilling there could go on for up to two months, Conricus said. "The overall plan is to expand the location of the sensors and place them at additional locations along the blue line," Conricus said, without giving an end-date for construction.

"This is a precautionary measure," he said. "Our current assessment is that there are no cross-border attack tunnels." Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah last fought a war in 2006.

(With agency inputs)