Israel Kills Hezbollah's Chief Spokesperson Hajj Mohammed Afif al-Nabulsi and Three Others in Airstrike on Building in Beirut

An Israeli airstrike has killed Hezbollah's chief spokesperson and three others in an attack on a building in Beirut. Hajj Mohammed Afif al-Nabulsi, who led Hezbollah's media relations, lost his life in the strike, which hit the office of the Arab Socialist Baath Party on Sunday.

Afif had become a prominent figure following the outbreak of full-scale conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in September. Hezbollah announced his death in a statement, calling him "a great martyr on the road to Jerusalem," a term it uses for members killed by Israeli forces. The Israeli military also released a statement, claiming responsibility for the operation in the Beirut area and Afif's death.

Hezbollah's Voice Silenced

The Israeli military described Afif as the "chief propagandist" of the Iran-backed militant group. The military said that it carried out a precise, intelligence-driven strike near Beirut, targeting and killing Mohammed Afif. According to the statement, Afif was "directly involved in Hezbollah's terrorist activity against the State Israel."

The statement also said that Afif played a key role in shaping Hezbollah's military actions and was known for promoting and encouraging attacks on Israel.

This marked the most recent targeted assassination of high-ranking Hezbollah leaders.

On Sunday night, a separate strike in central Beirut targeted a computer shop on Mar Elias Street, resulting in two deaths and 22 injuries, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

These attacks took place while Lebanese authorities were reviewing a ceasefire proposal put forward by the United States.

"This confirms the crimes of the Israeli enemy, and that it wants to negotiate under fire and is expanding and targeting safe and safer areas," said a Lebanese member of parliament, Faisal Al Sayegh.

Israel also launched airstrikes on several buildings in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a longstanding Hezbollah stronghold, after issuing warnings for residents to evacuate.

Afif Killed in Sudden Attack

However, no such evacuation warning was given before the strike near a crowded intersection that claimed the life of Afif. According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the attack killed Afif and three others, leaving 14 people injured, including two children.

"I was asleep and awoke from the sound of the strike, and people screaming, and cars and gunfire," said witness Suheil Halabi.

After the second strike in central Beirut, firefighters struggled to contain a fire in the densely populated Mar Elias neighborhood. Witnesses said they heard a second explosion, and a nearby car appeared to have been hit.

Hezbollah began launching rockets, missiles, and drones into Israel following Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack that sparked the war in Gaza.

Israel responded with airstrikes in Lebanon, leading to a gradual escalation of the conflict. Israeli forces entered Lebanon on October 1. On Sunday, Israel's military said that mobile artillery units had crossed into Lebanese territory for the first time, targeting Hezbollah positions.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, over 3,400 people have been killed, with more than 1.2 million displaced. It remains unclear how many of the casualties are Hezbollah fighters.