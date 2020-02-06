Tensions between Israel and Palestine have risen considerably, since the US President unveiled his plan, last month, for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plan has been supported by the Israelis, but vehemently opposed by the Palestinians. Early Tuesday morning in Jerusalem, a car rammed into soldiers of the Golan Brigade, thus leaving 15 Israeli soldiers wounded.

Jerusalem car ramming incident

The incident took place on Thursday before 2:00 am [Local Time] on Jerusalem's David Remez Street near the First Station, a popular entertainment hub, Times of Israel reported. Soldiers of Golan Brigade were standing on the sidewalk, next to the station, when a speeding car, rammed into them.

According to the Israel Defense Force (IDF) Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman, the troops were at the First Station during a "heritage tour" ahead of an early morning swearing-in ceremony at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem.

One of the soldiers was in serious condition: MDA

According to Israeli emergency medical service, Magen David Adom (MDA), one of the soldiers "was in a serious condition, unconscious and suffering major trauma". Another soldier incurred limb injuries, the rest were lightly wounded and were immediately taken to the hospital.

MDA said that 14 soldiers were wounded, while the Israeli police pegged the number of those injured at 12. Since the incident unfolded in a few seconds, the soldiers couldn't go after the car, which was abandoned close to Bethlehem, with the driver absconding.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld has said that the incident will be investigated as a 'terror attack'. He said that security measures have been placed and police patrol units are searching the area.

Heightened tensions between Israel-Palestine

As tensions heightened between Israel and Palestine, since US President Donald Trump announced his plan for the region, IDF has been on a heightened state of alert.

On Wednesday, Hamas, which is a Palestinian Islamist political and militant group ruling Gaza Strip, called on Palestinians to step up confrontations with Israel. The call came after Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager, whom Israeli forces accused of hurling a molotov cocktail, in the West Bank city of Hebron.

Trump's plan for ending the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict is opposed by both the Palestinian National Authority, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas, which governs Gaza Strip independent of Palestinian Authority.