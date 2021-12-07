Israeli fighter jets fired missiles on the port of the coastal city of Latakia early Tuesday. Several missiles struck the container area in the airport, putting some of them on fire. There have been no reports of casualties so far, the SANA news agency reported.

"Our air defences repelled the Israeli aggression in Latakia," the news agency quoted an anonymous military source as saying. The fire has been extinguished.

Around five explosions were heard in the port, which serves as a critical hub for bringing most of the war-torn country's supplies.

Pictures, reportedly from the scene of the attack, also surfaced on social media.

Israel on the attack

Over the years, Israel has launched hundreds of attacks on Syria. However, the country has never openly discussed or acknowledged the attacks.

It has, however, often maintained that some of the attacks in Syria are aimed at Iranian-backed forces, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which has deployed fighters in the war-torn country over the last decade to support President Bashar Assad.

Last month, Israeli missile attacks in the west of Homs reportedly killed over five people. According to the state media, the jets had launched missiles while flying above neighbouring Lebanon's airspace. Syria's air defenses fired down the majority of the missiles, with minor property damages in addition to the injuries, an anonymous military officer was quoted as saying.

Around five pro-Iranians from the armed forces were killed near Damascus, and over nine pro-government fighters were killed near the T4 airbase east of Palmyra in central Syria in October.

Meanwhile, Rear Adm Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization also bombarded Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone ten times in the past 24 hours.