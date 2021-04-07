Israel Attacks Iran Revolutionary Guard 'Base' Ship in Red Sea Waters

Israel has said it attacked an Iranian ship which it says is a base for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Red Sea waters.

The Iranian cargo vessel was damaged reportedly by a mine, between Yemen and Eritrea. In earlier reports, Saudi Arabia's state broadcaster Al-Hadath TV had raised the possibility that Israe might have been behind the attack.

Later, an anonymous US official said Israel was indeed behind the attack, NYT reported. According to the source, Tel Aviv called the attack a "retaliation for earlier Iranian strikes on Israeli vessels."

Later on Wednesday, Israel said it 'notified' the US that it was responsible for the assault in the Red Sea waters near Eritrea. Israel said the cargo ship was affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Meanwhile, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency confirmed that the ship was damaged in an 'explosion' caused by mines that hit the ship's hull. The vessel has been identified as Saviz. According to Israel, this vessel has long been used as a 'forward base' for the IRGC.