Islands Need Resilient Power Systems More Than Ever: IEA

Small and remote islands are subject to an array of energy challenges as they are often isolated from mainland power grids, according to an analysis.

In its latest commentary, the International Energy Agency said that several islands are facing difficulties in balancing supply and demand due to this isolation.

Electricity Generation Costly On Islands

To combat this situation, many islands are heavily dependent on traditional energy sources like fossil fuels, even as the world is continuing its transition towards a green future.

"They (islands) tend to be heavily dependent on imported fossil fuels, which can lead to high costs and energy security risks. And, despite their limited contributions to global emissions, they are disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change, including extreme weather events," said IEA.

According to the report, electricity generation on islands can cost 10 times more compared to mainland territories and countries.

"In 2021, island nations had the most expensive average cost of electricity in the world; in the Solomon Islands, for example, electricity cost almost seven times more than in the United States, while electricity tariffs in Caribbean countries are more than double the US average," added the energy think tank.

The analysis further pointed out that this high cost associated with energy generation will negatively impact socio-economic development in these islands.

IEA also underscored the importance of finding solutions to these issues and meeting the energy needs of island residents in a secure, sustainable and affordable manner.

Islands Could Become Clean Energy Hubs

In its commentary, the energy agency pointed out that islands across the world have the potential to emerge as clean energy hubs in the future.

"Distributed energy resources – or small-scale energy resources that are usually situated near sites of electricity use, such as rooftop solar – could play an important role in boosting the deployment of renewables on islands, increasing the security, resilience and affordability of power systems while accelerating decarbonisation," added IEA.

The report further noted that the renewable ambitions of islands will also require complementary technologies, such as an expansion of battery energy storage systems, which could play a crucial role in helping facilitate the integration of variable green energy sources.