The ISIS fanatic dubbed as 'Jabba the Jihadist' was arrested by an elite SWAT team in Nineveh regiment in the city of Mosul. The fanatic was carried towards the flatbed truck waiting for him as he could not fit himself inside the police vehicle.

The morbidly obese mufti Abu Abdul Bari, also known as Shifa al-Nima is known for his provocative speech and is considered as one of the top leaders of ISIS said the Iraqi security officials. The statement issued by the Iraqi officials said that Bari had issued fatwas or religious decrees against religious clerics and scholars who wouldn't follow the ISIS terror group and pledge their allegiance to them.

Bari's arrest is becoming viral

Founder of the London-based anti-extremism think Quilliam, Maajid Nawaz took to Facebook to share his sentiments on the fanatics arrest. He said that the mufti was arrested and the man had gained weight probably from remaining sedentary in his hiding place.

Nawaz in his post said that "most religious justifications provided to ISIS for enslaving, raping, torturing, ethnic cleansing & massacring Iraqis, Syrians & others are from this paltry beast who can't even stand on his own two legs."

Another anti-ISIS activist Macer Gifford, having fought with the Syrian militia hailed the arrest and said that Iraq will face troubles hanging this person. The two men continued to compare the Jihadi leader to the popular star war character 'Jabba the Hutt'.

Bari's arrest is being taken as a positive move in the social media. The rejoicing comes with the fact that he represents more than the quarter of the terrorism that has happened because of the ISIS. People are resorting to several dark jokes to humour the situation of his arrest. The meme 'He puts the fat in fatwa' has already made several rounds in the social media.