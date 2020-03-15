With the deadly coronavirus wreaking havoc in almost all countries in the world, terrorist groups such as the Islamic State (ISIS) seem to have asked its terror proxies to adhere to its Sharia-compliant directives to fight the COVID 19.

The ISIS media wing, Al Naba, in a recently published newsletter that is read by the Daesh terror proxies planning a suicide bombing prohibits fighters from entering or returning from "the land of the epidemic."

The Al Naba, which publishes the newsletters in Arabic, has been closely following since the Coronavirus outbreak from the beginning and had even dubbed it as "Allah's wrath" on China for torturing Muslims in the country.

The ISIS coronavirus guidelines translated by blogger Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi, asks the Daesh members to "put trust in God and seek refuge in Him from illnesses" and "the obligation of taking up the causes of protection from illnesses and avoiding them."

The ISIS also added that "the healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,"

ISIS also reminds followers to "cover the mouth when yawning and sneezing" and cites a hadith about germs and contamination:

ISIS members also have been asked to "wash the hands before dipping them into vessels.".

Coronavirus till now has claimed 5,833 lives and has infected 156,400 people world over.

The radical Islamic group though since 2017 has completely been uprooted out of Iraq and Syria, it continues to have a presence in other countries. There are also lone wolves and sleeper cells active in Europe among other countries.

As per its own admission, ISIS has officially claimed to have a presence Iraq, Syria, Libya, Egypt, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, "Khorasan" (the Afghanistan-Pakistan region), "the Caucasus", "East Asia" (mostly active in the Philippines), Somalia, and "West Africa" (mostly active in Nigeria).

However, most recently a couple were arrested in India, who allegedly were members of the Islamic State terrorist group and planning an attack before the security forces in the country foiled the plot Similarly, members with ISIS allegiance in European countries continue to pose a threat to security forces.

The radical militant group also have been luring young teen girls from Europe to be used as ISIS brides.