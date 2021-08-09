Ishpreet Dang credits social media as the key aspect behind her magnificent success as a leading choreographer in India

They say dance to express, not to impress. But when a coveted choreographer like Ishpreet Dang is on the dance floor, it is sure shot guaranteed that she will leave the audience impressed with her dance moves. The celebrated choreographer needs no sort of introduction. Calling dance a true form of expression, Ishpreet Dang has gained immense momentum as a dancer and a choreographer. For many, it is a hobby, but Ishpreet considers dance as an emotion and a story in itself. "Dance is a way of communicating with the audience without even speaking a word", says Ishpreet.

Recently being honored with the Influential Choreographer of Nashik Award, Ishpreet is making the right noise with her work. Thanks to social media, that has seen her popularity grow by leaps and bounds. With her recent milestone of crossing a million followers on Instagram, Ishpreet considers social media playing a key role in her outstanding career. The gorgeous choreographer has attracted fans from all over India, and a majority of her fans are from Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Considering the internet as a boon and a key reason behind her mammoth success, Ishpreet Dang says, "The webspace is truly a life-changing platform. If you have the talent, let the world know through the internet. I would call consistency and dedication has played a cupid in my case. And of course, the immense love from the audience has made me reach the pinnacle of my career." Providing excellent content on a silver platter via social media, Ishpreet Dang has aced her game in fashion, lifestyle, dance, thus becoming a reputed name on the web.

The passion she has for dance began with a small step by uploading videos. What started merely as some random dance videos on social media gave Ishpreet recognition as one of the affluent choreographers of India. "Getting cute DMs about dance cover requests and so many other messages about my work makes me happy and motivated to do the best work that I am doing. I strongly believe that you can influence and bring a lasting impact on people's minds through the internet if you possess the right talent", added Dang.

Ishpreet Dang and her partner Tejas Dhoke's recent collaboration was with Nora Fatehi. The B-Town diva recently released her new song 'Zaalima Coca Cola', and the choreographer duo shook a leg with her for the same. On the professional front, Ishpreet and Tejas have a joint venture named 'Dance Fit'. Besides this, Dang has got an interesting lineup of dance videos coming up, and she has also got a lot of brand collaborations in her kitty.