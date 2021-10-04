International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Isha Multani is one of the biggest bridal fashion designers in India

Isha Multani

For those who are avid followers of luxury weddings and all things high fashion, the name Isha Multani is not a new name. She was the talk of all town when she got married and donned an attire that would have left you breathless.

Isha is a Jack of all trades, she is a social media strategist, a fashion designer, a graphic designer, a freelance consultant, a content creator, and a luxury wedding blogger.

Talking about her wide array of skills, Isha shares, "Every skill that I have acquired over the years has tied into something that I never thought I would be doing. Being a designer and a strategist helps me deliver better output for my clients and helps me understand their needs. Everything that I do brings me immense joy, especially blogging about luxury weddings."

"Nowadays, people are moving away from traditional weddings and it's a growing market. There are so many more options for people to explore, endless possibilities exist and that has been really fascinating. "

Keep an eye out for more designs by Isha in the future.

