Isabela Gomes Pereira: Influencer Hires Men To Throttle Ex-boyfriend After Being Dumped

An influencer hired men to throttle her ex-boyfriend after being dumped. Isabela Gomes Pereira, 28, hired three men to choke her ex-boyfriend Leandro Rezende to death, according to police.

The men broke into room of Rezende when he was sleeping. They kicked and beat Rezende and choked him to death with the power cable from a fan.

Officials believe that the influencer would have intended to injure jer ex earlier.

They say Leandro was killed by mechanical asphyxiation due to "neck constriction and blunt cervical trauma". Gomes and two of her gang are being held in preventive custody. Ringleader Gomes is believed to have found the three men aged 20, 24 and 31 in nearby Belo Horizonte, according to The Mirror.

Pereira and two of the men who were hired now face charges of robbery with violence resulting in death.

More to follow