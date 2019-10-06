Avengers: Endgame is considered as one of the biggest superhero movies of all time. The movie featured Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark aka Iron Man. Even though it has been several months since the official release, there are several fans who are watching the movie on digital platforms. A fan recently pointed out a new callback to Downey's first Iron Man movie in Avengers: Endgame.

In the final moments of Avengers: Endgame, we saw how Tony Stark got all the Infinity Stones in his gauntlet. There were several fans who were left heartbroken after watching Tony Stark die. At the same time, there were several who had questions regarding the scene.

For starters, several fans wondered how Tony Stark got the power to wear a gauntlet that would hold all the six Infinity Stones? Well, thanks to a fan, we finally have an answer to that.

In the very first Iron Man movie, we saw how Tony Stark was put in a cell by a group of militants. They ordered him to make missiles for them. Instead, Tony focused on creating the arc reactor for himself that will power up his suit. Tony's ally in the captivity tells him that the arc reactor in his chest has so much power that it could power his heart for 50 lifetimes.

After hearing this, Tony simply states, "or something really big for 15 minutes."

It should be noted that, over the years, Tony's arc reactor underwent several upgrades and would have been strong enough to aboard all the energy that was released by all the six Infinity Stones.

"It just dawned on me how Tony was able to not only wield the stones but also do so without immediately being incapacitated like the Hulk was. His Arc reactor took the bulk of the energy," the fan on Reddit pointed out.

There were several fans who were thinking that Iron Man will be back in Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, that did not happen but as per the latest update, Robert Downey Jr will reportedly have a cameo in the upcoming solo Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson.