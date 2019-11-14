The Eternals is slowly shaping up to become a massive big-budget project for Marvel Studios and that seems to have been the plan all along for MCU boss Kevin Feige. The movie already boasts a rich team of A-listers cast but even the talent behind-the-screens is sure to excite Marvel fans.

Filming on Marvel's The Eternals is underway with big names such as Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden already filming their part for the project. Though the filmmakers have their complete film unit working on the production, a few roles for post-production remained unfilled until now.

According to IMDB Pro (via Geeks Worldwide), Composer Ramin Djawadi has come onboard. The soundtrack artist is known for scoring the first Iron Man, Game of Thrones and even Westworld series.

The German composer is known for the iconic Iron Man theme and even the intro song for Game of Thrones. Marvel could be hoping to recreate the same magic for The Eternals as well. Editor Dylan Tichenor has also joined the crew and is known for his works in Zero Dark Thirty, and Phantom Thread. You can check out the information in the tweet below.

IMDB Pro is known for sharing credible casting detail from its online database on film & TV shows. However, fans are still advised to take the news with a grain of salt until Marvel Studios officially confirms the announcement.

Marvel's The Eternals is on track with its production but the project faced a tiny setback when an undetonated bomb was recovered on the set. Fortunately, no one was harmed and the cast & crew were able to resume filming after the threat was neutralized.

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script penned by Mathew and Ryan Firpo, Marvel's The Eternals also stars Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Najiani, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh and Dong-seok Ma. The movie will hit theatres on November 6, 2020.