Spider-Man: Far From Home is the last Marvel film in the Infinity Saga. The Tom Holland starrer is winning praise from all the MCU fans for a perfect story and the surprise mid-credit and post-credit scene. However, fans are still in awe after seeing Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) back on the big screen.

Tony Stark is one of the most loved Marvel characters of this generation. After his death in Avengers Endgame, there were several speculations that the character will return in some form in the forthcoming Marvel movies. But as Spider-Man: Far From Home has revealed, the character is gone for good. But there was a particular scene in the movie that showed Robert Downey Jr. playing the good old character for one more time.

Spoilers ahead:

In the recently released Spider-Man: Far From Home, we see how Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio character is actually an evil person. He shows that he has come from a different Earth, which supposedly is destroyed by Elementals. But as it turns out, he was a former employee of Tony Stark who worked on an augmented reality, which Tony dubbed as BARF — Binary Augmented Retro-Framing.

When Peter Parker hands over Tony Stark's signature sunglasses equipped with a technology called EDITH — "Even Dead I'm The Hero," to Quentin Beck, he believes that Beck will use them for good. Little did Peter know at that hour is that Beck actually serves the dark side.

When Beck reveals his true identity, we see a montage from Captain America: Civil War movie where Tony uses the same BARF technology to create an illusionary world to interact with his parent. Tony Stark calls it "$611 million for my little therapeutic experiment." The scene was replayed in Spider-Man: Far From Home and this way, we again got to see Tony back on the big screen.

That being said, this was not the only time when we got to see Tony Stark in the Spider-Man movie. The Iron Man reference was stuffed in the entire film like sugar in a birthday cake. We saw several walls painted with giant Iron Man faces. Apart from this, there is a particular scene where Peter Parker builds a new Spider-Man suit using Iron Man's technology as the AC/DC song from the very first Iron Man film plays in the background.