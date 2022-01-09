Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor's 17-Year-Old Son Commits Suicide Despite being on a 'Suicide Watch'

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane has committed suicide. The singer took to Twitter to break the news of his demise. The news of Shane's death comes two days after he was reported missing. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," O'Connor wrote in a tweet on January 8.

Shane went missing on Thursday. He was last seen in Tallaght, South Dublin, on Friday. According to The Sun, Shane's body was found in the Bray area of Wicklow, Ireland. The manner of his death is not clear at the moment.

After Shane had gone missing, the singer, who changed her name from Sinead O'Connor to Shuhada' Davitt in 2018, penned a tweet threatening the Tallaght Hospital with a lawsuit if anything happened to her son. According to the singer, her son went missing from the hospital while on suicide watch.

The 17-year-old had attempted suicide twice

"How has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial's Lynn Ward been able to go missing???" O'Connor wrote in a tweet. The singer noted in her tweet that Shane had made two suicide attempts 7 days ago, following which, he was under HCA's supervision 24/7 in Tallaght hospital. The hospital was not available for comment.

It is not clear why did Shane take his own life at the moment. In a tribute to her son after his demise, the singer wished for him to be at peace. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace," she wrote.

Sinead O'Connor's children

Shane was one of O'Connor's four children, Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters, and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio. Jake, 34, is O'Connor's son from her first marriage with John Reynolds. The pair got married in 1987 and split in 1991.

The singer shares her daughter, Roisin, 25, with journalist John Waters. O'Connor and Waters fought for the custody of Roisin before it was decided she would live with her father in Dublin. O'Connor had Shane with Irish folk musician Donal Lunny. The pair separated shortly after his birth.

O'Connor's youngest child is 15-year-old Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio who she shares with American businessman Frank Bonadio. The couple split in 2017, a year after Yeshua's birth.

Troubled child

Last year in February, the singer had asked fans to pray for her son, Shane, revealing that she'd had a 'hideous day from hell.' The singer, however, did not disclose what actually happened back then. O'Connor asked for help when Shane went missing in January 2019 as well, at the age of 14.

He, however, was found 'safe and well' three days after going missing.