Irina Shayk was spotted on Friday pushing her daughter Lea's stroller on the streets of New York City. The 33-year-old supermodel showed off her figure in a brown turtleneck sweater which she paired with a medium-wash jeans.

Shayk, who recently split with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper, completed her look with a set of calf-length brown leather boots and a pair of black rectangular sunglasses.

The mother of one is currently single after she parted ways with Cooper. However, Cooper has been linked to several women since the duo announced their split in June.

After Cooper's movie, A Star Is Born, was successful, he was linked to his co-star Lady Gaga. Despite the alleged romance rumours being debunked, reports still surface linking the two stars. There were also rumours linking Cooper with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner. However, none of these rumours were true.

Shayk and Cooper, who were together for four years, first sparked dating rumors in 2015 after the supermodel split with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. She and Cooper welcomed their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine in 2017.

Since her split, Cooper and Shayk have not only been focusing on their respective careers, but also have been co-parenting their daughter. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Shayk spoke about how she plans to make her sense of personal style more modest after being a mother.

"Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. I really don't," she told Harper's Bazaar. "How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother?"

"I'm like, tell me why. Tell me one reason! I don't believe in that. I don't understand why."