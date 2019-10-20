Irina Shayk showed off her bombshell figure in a red dress with bold red lips when she stepped out in New York City. Shayk, who recently split with Bradley Cooper, has moved on from her relationship and is focusing her time on her career and daughter.

On Wednesday, the supermodel turned heads as she was out wearing a high-shine crimson lip colour. She looked radiant in the dress that had a duo of slits that reached toward her hips. She covered her satin dress with a dark coloured over-coat.

The mother of one is currently single after she parted ways with Cooper in June. Since the split, Cooper has been linked to several women, including his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga. Despite the alleged romance rumours being debunked, reports still surface linking the two stars. There were also rumours linking Cooper with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner. However, none of these rumours were true.

Shayk and Cooper dated for four years before calling it quits, and the two have a two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. Shayk and Cooper first sparked dating rumors in 2015 after the supermodel split with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Vogue, Shayk talked about how she refuses to change her fashion even though she's now a mom.

"Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. I really don't," she told the outlet. "How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother?"

"I'm like, tell me why. Tell me one reason! I don't believe in that. I don't understand why."