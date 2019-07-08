Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper may have parted ways, but the two seem to be adjusting to the single life once more fairly quickly.

Shayk has been keeping busy with modeling gigs and raising 2-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, whom she shares with Cooper, following their split. The Russian supermodel has also been keeping fans updated on her life via social media, but one of her most recent posts had her followers speculating that she may be subtly sending Cooper a message.

Earlier this week, Shayk shared a photo of herself posing on a pile of wood with a beautiful lake serving as her background. She made no mention of Cooper in her caption, only posting the message: "Happy 4th."

However, some fans believe Shayk's post may be aimed at Cooper and that she may be expressing her joy over being "free" from a relationship.

One commenter wrote "young n free," while another added, "finally free and happy."

"I know what's on your mind — 'Freedoooooooom,'" one fan commented.

But whether or not Shayk's post may be indirectly addressing her breakup with Cooper, the two exes seemed to have split amicably and are now focusing on co-parenting their only child. Cooper and Shayk reportedly tried their best to make it work and had a hard time walking away from their relationship, but the two decided to end it when things just didn't work out.

"They have a lot invested and it's very difficult to completely walk away from. They are trying out different arrangements and trying to find their way. They love their little girl dearly and that's not going to change no matter what," a source told E! News last month when news of them ending their four-year relationship first surfaced.

A second source told the outlet that the "A Star Is Born" director and supermodel remain on good terms with each other and are currently discussing the custody agreement for their daughter.

"They both want what's best for their daughter and so far things are amicable," another insider told E! News. "They're working out custody details and putting everything in writing so there's no confusion."

