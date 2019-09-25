Irina Shayk is back to her parenting duties after her sting in Milan Fashion Week. The supermodel stepped out with her daughter Lea in New York City on Monday.

The 33-year-old showed off her toned legs as she watched her daughter while the two walked. Shayk wore a blue Star Wars shirt dress and paired it with black combat boots. She accessorized with a black bag over his shoulder and a trendy sunglass. She also carried her two-year-old daughter Lea's pink and blue bag while walking along the path.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Shayk talked about how she refuses to change her fashion even though she's now a mom.

"Tell me one reason why, just because you're a mother, you need to wear a longer skirt. No! I don't believe in that. I really don't," she told the outlet. "How is it that people think of this idea? Why should you have to change who you are and how you feel just because you become a mother?"

"I'm like, tell me why. Tell me one reason! I don't believe in that. I don't understand why."

Shayk has been juggling between her career and her parenting duties since her split with Bradley Cooper in June. The duo dated for four years before calling it quits. Despite their breakup, the two are carrying out their parenting duties equally well towards their daughter.

With Shayk being busy with her fashion gig over the last few days, Cooper was seen spending time with Lea. On Friday, The Hangover actor wore a T-shirt, slacks and sneakers while out with his daughter. Cooper was seen wearing a badge around his neck and carrying a shopping bag from James Perse while Lea wore a similar outfit to her dad.

On Friday, Shayk was in Milan and she stunned in a red dress with matching heels at the Versace show where Jennifer Lopez also walked.