Irina Shayk has been spending time with pals since her split from Bradley Cooper.

On Friday, Shayk was spotted hanging out with gal pal and fellow model Stella Maxwell in Florence, Italy. In photos released by Daily, the Russian supermodel went braless and showed off her toned figure in a tight white dress with a scooped neck.

Shayk paired her figure-hugging dress with black lace-up boots, a matching coat and dark shades. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and styled her hair into a sleek updo.

Maxwell, on the other hand, opted for a black lace-top that barely left anything to the imagination, light blue jeans and black sneakers. Like her friend, Maxwell also donned sunglasses and styled her hair up for their stroll in the city.

Shayk and Maxwell held hands as they walked along Florence's streets, with Cooper's ex grinning as she chatted with her fellow model.

Shayk's latest sighting comes just days after she and Cooper went their separate ways. The exes, who share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, were first linked to each other in 2015.

Reports previously claimed that Shayk and Cooper have been unhappy in their relationship for a while now, but the two decided to make things work for the sake of their daughter.

"Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread," a source told Page Six.

Cooper had also been plagued with rumors that he and Lady Gaga had developed feelings for each other while working on "A Star Is Born." However, the singer made sure to clear the air about her real relationship with Cooper during her interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," stating that there is nothing between them.

"This is a long song. It is a love story and we worked so hard. I knew he had a vision for how long it should go," she said of their chemistry in "A Star Is Born" and "Shallow" performance at the Oscars.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.