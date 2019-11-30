Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation on Friday amidst the renewed anti-government rage in Iraq.

A Reuters witness said that the protestors in the southern city of Nasiriyah burned tyres and surrounded the police station on Saturday. The protestors are still demanding a reform despite the PM's announcement of his resignation.

Security forces have used live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades against the protestors. As of Saturday, it is reported that the death count during these protests has been raised to 400.

The burning of the Iranian consulate by the demonstrators in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday escalated the unrest and led to Mahdi's resignation. After the Najaf consulate was burned on Thursday there were multiple clashes across the country.

The parliament has not made the PM's resignation effective. Experts have been discussing the probability of the country falling into yet another turmoil after the instability in the past.

The government has moved to make very little reform despite the ongoing instability. The families are mourning their dead relatives and are angry over the government's reaction.

It is expected that the unrest would continue until the Mahdi's successor forms the government.