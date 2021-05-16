A top Iranian official has issued an emotional plea to the Muslim nations around the world to help Gazans who are under attack from Israel.

Ali Baqeri Kani, the Head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights, blamed Islamic governments' inaction even as Israel pounded Gaza for the fifth straight day.

"What kind of crimes the Zionists should commit to make the Organization of Islamic Cooperation react?" Baqeri Kani wrote on Twitter page.

"The least the Islamic governments can do for the oppressed Palestinian nation is to hold an emergency OIC meeting at the highest level."

"Those Arab states which extended hand of friendship to Israel on the pretext of peace must be accountable for blood of Palestinian children, cry of Palestinian mothers and scream of Palestinian fathers today," said Kani, who is also the deputy Judiciary Chief in Iran.

Though the top Iranian official did not name Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates (UAE) the barbs were clearly directed against those countries as they had extended a hand of friendship to Israel and normalized relations with the Jewish state.

Two days earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said Muslim countries must stand together to resist Israel. He called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to take up a more more active role in helping the Palestinians.

"The tragic incidents of the last few days and the crimes of the Zionist regime, more than ever, remind us of the need for unity and cooperation of Islamic countries to confront the Zionist coercion and occupation," Rouhani had said.

On Saturday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked the home and offices of Yahya Sinwar, the current Palestinian leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after Hamas launched more than 300 rockets into Israeli territory.

Israel reported no deaths from the Hamas missile strikes but said some 10 people were injured as they ran into bomb shelters. The IDF then began a wave of airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, hitting more than 150 targets.

In his further posts, Kani said the Muslim nations must look at the human rights violations in Gaza. "Once, Gaza was called as a place where human rights had been violated under the support of US and Europe; but today it is turned into a place where humans are burned to fade," he said.

"Resistance today is stronger than ever while the Zionist regime is much weaker than before," Kani further stated.