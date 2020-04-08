The new coronavirus or COVID-19 death toll in Iran has climbed to 3,393 with 121 more deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, while adding the total number of infections in the nation has risen to 64,586

Novel virus in Iran

"We had 1,997 new infected cases in the past 24 hours .... there are 3,956 infected people in critical conditions," spokesman Kianush Jahanpur added.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a majors stir around the world infecting more than 1,400,000 people globally and claimed the lives of over 80,000 people worldwide. The WHO has described it outbreak as a pandemic. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei province in China has been spreading like wildfire and affected the US, Italy, Spain the most.

