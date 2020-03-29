The death toll of Iran due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has spiked to 2,640 as the number of infection cases reached 38,309, a health ministry official stated in a tweet on Sunday as the country grapples to contain the spread of the virus.

"In the past 24 hours we had 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been infected, bringing the total number of infected people to 38,309," tweeted Alireza Vahabzadeh, who is an adviser of the health minister of Iran. "12,391 people infected from the virus have recovered."

Coronavirus crisis in Iran

Iran's Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV that "some 3,467 of those infected are in critical condition". "I am happy to announce that also 12,391 people who had been infected across the country have recovered ... The average age of those who have died of the disease is 69," said Jahanpur.

(With agency inputs)