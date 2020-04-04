While the global infection cases hot one million, Iran's Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said that country's death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak climbed to 3,452 on Saturday, with 158 more fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases diagnosed with the disease reached 55,743, of whom 4,103 are in critical condition, he said on state TV. Iran is the country worst affected by the pandemic in the Middle East.

Currently there are 1,131,713 infection cases globally while the death toll crossed 59,000.