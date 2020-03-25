An Iranian official from the health ministry stated on Wednesday that 2,077 people had died till now due to the new coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak with 143 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 27,017, Alireza Vahabzadeh tweeted. The country has been grappling to tackle the deadly virus outbreak in recent times which has created havoc all over the world.

COVID-19 crisis

The deadly novel virus has claimed the lives of more than 18,000 people worldwide while it has infected over 400,000 people globally. The most affected countries include the nation where the virus originated, China followed by Italy which has registered the most number of deaths due to the virus outbreak in the world and US, Spain, Germany and Iran.

The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in Hubei province of China has been described as a pandemic by the WHO and the new epicentre of the outbreak is Europe.

(With agency inputs)