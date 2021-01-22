Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed revenge and sent a chilling tweet in what appears to be a mock-up image of former US president Donald Trump playing golf and the caption in the image indicates that he'll be targeted by a drone and killed while he's out on the golf course.

The image shows an aerial view of a blonde man playing golf and the shadow of a drone nearing him. It is captioned with "revenge is certain" as Trump had initiated the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a Baghdad air strike.

However, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Twitter account is unverified and has a mere 8,000 followers but is still largely believed by the international community that the handle belongs to him.

Without naming Trump, the words on the picture translates to: "Those who ordered the murder of General Soleimani as well as those who carried this out should be punished. This revenge will certainly happen at the right time."

Qasem Soleimani's son Zeinab Soleimani tweeted another chilling threat against Donald Trump calling him a man who will live with fear of foes. The tweet showed an image of the former president as an ''American terrorist'' and the caption read, ''Mr. Trump, you murdered my father, the General who led the victorious war against ISIS/Al-Qaeda, with the perverse hope that you will be seen as some sort of hero. But instead you are defeated, isolated & broken - viewed not as a hero, but one who lives in fear of foes. The irony.''

Soleimani was the second most powerful figure in Iran, only behind to Ayatollah Khamenei and was hailed as a hero. Khamenei has been repeatedly vowing for revenge after his untimely death and Iranian officials promised a "harsh retaliation" against the United States and foreign minister Javed Zarif called Trump's actions ''dangerous and foolish'' and warned that the ''US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism.''

General Qasem Soleimani was killed by a U.S drone strike on January 3, 2020 in Baghdad. After his burial on January 7, 2020, the Iranian military launched a missile attack against the U.S bases in Iraq and the Pentagon reported that 110 U.S. troops were left wounded.