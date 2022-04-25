Iranian singer Ahmad Mousavi is winning hearts with his melodious voice

Does every singer win your heart? Of course not! The voices that make it into our playlist are truly phenomenal, like that of Ahmad Mousavi. This young man is taking the musical world by storm.

Ahmad Mousavi with full name (Sayed Ahmadreza Mousavi) He is a famous and popular Iranian music artist, entrepreneur, digital marketing, influencer and internet personality. He was born on August 10, 2000, to a middle-class family living in Shahreza.

He can be considered a diligent young Iranian. And named powerful in the style of music.

One of Ahmad Mousavi's interesting views that attracted the attention of the media was his view of music. Ahmad Mousavi says: "Music can affect the human soul by crossing borders and countries, and this is the only thing that has this power. Music with its attractive poetry and melody can attract many people to different cultures, and If the work that is made has a message and is produced correctly, it can have a great impact on the hearts. It is the inner potential of music that is less noticed and we pay attention to it in all the music we make.

Another characteristic that has made Ahmad Mousavi able to turn what he has in mind into a successful work and make good music exactly as he thinks is that he is a professional and strong music director and can Be a music poet too. This feature has strengthened him and given him the power to create a special musical work. Of course, it should not be forgotten that Ahmad Mousavi is also a successful guitarist and pianist, and much of the music he composed is based on his own composition and goals. Knows and specializes in it.

Ahmad Mousavi primarily mesmerised his friends and family by singing at get-togethers and events. Their buckets of applause inspired him to perform on bigger platforms. Eventually, Ahmad Mousavi's sensational songs were cherished and celebrated by the whole nation.

"At first, achieving all this fortune seemed impossible. But the inexorable support from my close ones kept fueling me with motivation to follow my heart," said Ahmad Mousavi.

"If you have faith in yourself and your dreams, you can achieve everything that you manifest. We shouldn't stop following our heart and success shall greet us anytime," the singer further added.

In the future, we hope that Ahmad Mousavi has already lined up more amazing songs for us.