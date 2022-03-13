Iranian-Made Ballistic Missiles Hit US Army Base in Iraq's Erbil

US Army Base in Iraq's Erbil and a Kurdish news channel office were hit by multiple Iranian-made ballistic missiles early on Sunday. Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirmed the attack but said that it was not clear whether the missiles were targeting the American consulate at the site, or the airport in the city.

At least a dozen 'Iranian-produced ballistic missiles' hit the city but so far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Outrageous Attack

US and Kurdish officials in the area have termed the incident an outrageous attack but they did not provide further details about the attack. However, there were no casualties at the site.

Videos of the attack circulated on social media appeared to show several 'Iranian-produced' ballistic missiles hitting the base in Erbil.

'Erbil is under fire... as if Kurds were not Iraqis,' Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Twitter.

Paused Talks on Iran Nuke Deal

It came as Iran's nuclear deal talks are paused after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was not the first attack at the US base at Erbil as it had been under attack several times. It was previously hit by a rocket attack in September, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States.

It is the second drone attack on the airport in as many months. The internal security service for the autonomous region, of which Erbil is the capital, initially said at the time that three rockets had hit near the airport, according to Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, a Kurdish counter-terrorism force said that the attack had been carried out by explosive-laden drones. Erbil is the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region and the base here has witnessed earlier several attacks by drones carrying explosives.

The last time, when the US forces were targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles was in January 2020 in retaliation to the killing of Tehran's military commander Qassem Soleimani by Washington.