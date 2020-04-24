The Iranian propaganda machinery in retaliation to the order by President Donald Trump to blow up any Iranian gunboats harassing US vessels released an old video that shows hundreds of gunboats destroying a mockup of the US fleet.

The clip aired on Iranian news channels showed a swarm of 5000 heavily armed speed boats unleashing a hail of rockets upon a giant mockup of a US aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranians claim that it was a message to the US as these gunboats armed with Hoot torpedo can take down the US navy fleet in the Persian Gulf.

Trump orders to shoot Iranian boats

President Donald Trump on April 22 tweeted, "I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea."

The tweet was in direct response to an incident at the Persian Gulf last week when a swarm of 11 Iranian small fast boats came within 10 yards of US Navy and Coast Guard ships.

The commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami also issued a threat that the country was prepared to take direct action against any "misbehavior" by the US Navy.

In a televised broadcast Hossein Salami warned that his forces "will answer any action by a decisive, effective and quick counteraction."

"We have ordered our naval units at sea that if any warships or military units from the naval force of America's terrorist army wants to jeopardize our commercial vessels or our combat vessels, they must target those (American) warships or naval units," Salami said.

During the televised broadcast of IRGC commander-in-chief, the state-TV channels also aired the old propaganda video boasting about the naval strength of the IRGC.

Iran launches military satellite

Within a day after the Trump threat, Iran claimed that it had launched its first military satellite into orbit. The launch of the military satellite has now further raised tensions between the two countries who are already facing off in the Persian Gulf, The Guardian reported.

In an official statement, the IRGC said the satellite mp"Noor" (Light) was in a 264 miles high orbit, after a successful launch.