After almost a three-month closure because of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, Iran and Turkey have reopened the key border crossing of Bazargan for the trade exchanges from Thursday.

The Bazargan border crossing was opened at around 10.30 am on Thursday, the spokesperson of the Iranian Customs Administration, Ruhollah Latifi, was quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

Iran and Turkey Open Bazargan Amid Coronavirus Crisis

He said that Iranian and Turkish trucks were allowed to pass through the border point on the condition that the health protocols agreed between the two sides are respected. Last week, Iranian and Turkish Presidents discussed reopening of air and land borders between the two countries as novel coronavirus infections and fatality have taken downward trends on both sides of the border.

The closure of the borders between Iran and Turkey over the past three months has caused a decline of 70 percent in trade between the two countries compared to the corresponding period last year.

