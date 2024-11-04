Iran Student Strips to Underwear and Bra in Protest Against Hijab Laws Before Being Brutally Assaulted and Arrested

A young female student was arrested in Iran on Sunday after she stripped down to her underwear and walked around campus in what appeared to be a protest after she was assaulted for not wearing a hijab.

A now-viral video captures the young woman in a bra and panties in the courtyard of Tehran's Azad University, while another video shows men forcibly putting her into a car and driving away. The unnamed student was protesting against the security forces who ripped apart her clothes when they confronted her for not wearing a headscarf, which is a basic requirement by Iranian law for all women in public, according to Iran International.

Protest in Bra and Panties

After she stripped off, she was filmed from above sitting on a wall, where a man approached her and made a phone call. She then walked away casually while puzzled students looked on.

A university spokesperson said that "campus security intervened and handed the individual over to law enforcement authorities," attributing the incident to "an indecent act by a student."

An online student organization alleged that the woman was assaulted during her arrest by plainclothes security personnel, resulting in significant bleeding after her head was struck, potentially against a pillar or the car door.

"Blood stains from the student were reportedly seen on the car's tires," the online groups said, according to Iran International.

The report indicated that she was first taken to a police station and later admitted to a mental health facility, with a university official saying that she had suffered "severe psychological distress" prior to the incident.

Student Was Brutally Assaulted

The protester, dressed only in her underwear, has quickly become a symbol for those opposing the Islamic Republic's harsh treatment of those who challenge its rules.

A key UN official also voiced concerns regarding the student's arrest.

"I will be monitoring this incident closely, including the authorities' response," Mai Sato, the UN special rapporteur on human rights, wrote on X alongside the video.

Iranian law demands all women, regardless of their religion, to wear headscarves in public.

The government has intensified the enforcement of these laws since 2022, following the death of Mahsa Amini while in custody after being arrested for hijab violations.

Her death ignited protests during which security forces killed over 550 people and arrested thousands more.