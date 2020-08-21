Iran seized a United Arab Emirates vessel following a confrontation at sea and summoned the UAE envoy in protest. The incident comes in the wake of the worsening of Iran-UAE ties over the latter's recognition of Israel. Reports said the Emirati vessel was seized after the UAE coastguard opened fire on several Iranian fishing boats, killing two people. In the confrontation that happened earlier this week, one of the fishing vessels of Iran was captured by the Emirati forces. On the very same day, Iranian coast guards seized an Emirati vessel and detained its crew members after it entered into the Iranian territorial waters.

Following the incident, the UAE diplomat was summoned to the ministry by the International Legal Affairs Department. During the meeting, the Iranian officials condemned the UAE vessels' harassment of the fishing boats. They also stated that the responsibility for this illegal and out-of-norm move is on the United Arab Emirates' government.

The Foreign Ministry further insisted on the release of the Iranian detainees, compensation for the survivors, handing over the dead, and making sure that such incidents are not repeated in the days to come. In less than 24 hours, the officials from both the countries met again to for quick follow up on their previous talks.

Following the meetings, the UAE government expressed regret. "On Monday, an Emirati ship was seized by the border guards of Iran and its crew was detained due to illegal traffic in our country's waters," state TV quoted the statement as saying (via Al Jazeera). "The UAE has expressed regret for the incident and in a letter on Wednesday announced its readiness to pay compensation."

The summoning of the UAE envoy came right after the news surfaced that Israel and the UAE intended to normalize their diplomatic relations. The agreement came as a shock to Tehran as the historic agreement was earlier denounced by the Middle East country. The new strategic alliance in the region gives Iran's top regional foe, Israel, an official presence at its doorstep.

Meanwhile, the Iranian government openly stated that they won't tolerate any act of transgression that targets the country's interests and nationals.

"The Foreign Ministry considers it necessary to declare this to all parties in the Persian Gulf that the Islamic Republic does not tolerate any act of transgression targeting its interests and nationals in the region," the ministry said.

As per the ministry, the country will take all the necessary precautions and due measures in support of its vessels and nationals.