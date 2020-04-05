The president of Iran Hassan Rouhani stated on Sunday that low-risk economic activities will resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern nation which is one of the worst affected due to the new novel coronavirus or COVID-19 crisis.

Coronavirus in Iran

"Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday," President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting. "Two thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of office from Saturday ... the decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities."

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world infecting more than one million people worldwide and claiming the lives of over 64,000 people globally. The virus which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan of Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries.

