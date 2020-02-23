Iran confirmed 15 news cases of the COVID-19, as the Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur stated on a state TV channel on Sunday. He further added that the death tools has reached eight in the country.

"So far, we have 43 infected cases and the death toll is eight," said Kianush Jahanpur. Since Wednesday Iran had confirmed 28 cases in total and seven deaths from the new coronavirus.

Coronavirus epidemic causing major devastations

The coronavirus outbreak has caused major devastation around the world in recent times. The virus which emerged from central China has claimed the lives of more than 2,300 people around the world and is responsible for infecting more than 78,000 people around the world.

The life-threatening epidemic has spread to more than 30 countries in the world. Scientists are trying to find vaccines to the infection but nothing appropriate has come up yet. Many are claiming that the virus is a bioweapon made by China as the claims further go on stating that the virus developed in a Chinese lab.

With days passing by the virus is getting stronger and stronger as new countries are falling prey to the outbreak. The cases in countries like South Korea, Iran and Italy are increasing every day.

(With agency inputs)